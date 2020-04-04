Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ''ecstatic'' to be having a baby girl.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor recently revealed they are expecting a little girl together - their first child - and they are said to be thrilled by the news of the gender.

A source said: ''They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it's a girl. They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It's such a happy distraction for them.''

And with the world taken by the current coronavirus pandemic, Katy and Orlando - who got engaged earlier this year - are following advice to stay at home and are trying to ''exercise and eat well''.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy. Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer. She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.''

Katy announced the happy news they are expecting a baby girl on Instagram, with a sweet post that was captioned: ''It's a girl,'' and included the words ''Girls Run the World'' in the post.

She also shared a picture of Orlando - who already has son Flynn, nine, with former wife Miranda Kerr - with his face covered in pink icing.

Katy revealed her exciting pregnancy news recently when she dropped the music video for new single 'Never Worn White', which at the end showed her cradling her baby bump.

Katy then confirmed the news in a subsequent Instagram video, admitting it is ''the longest secret'' she has ''ever had to keep''.

She said: ''I'm late ... but you already knew that. There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's call it a double whammy, a two fore. I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy - and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you.''