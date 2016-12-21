Proving they really are the most charitable celebrity couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed as Santa and Mrs Claus on Monday to give an early Christmas to some very sick kids.

The couple sang Christmas carols and posed for pics at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles to the delight of the young patients and their parents, many of who won’t be going home for the holidays.

A photo posted by Children's Hospital L.A. (@childrensla) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

On Facebook the hospital shared photos from the special visit and wrote: “Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus ... who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

On Instagram one parent also shared a pic of her baby with the couple and wrote: “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came an sang us Christmas carols. It was so beautiful. I'm so very thankful an we got news we get to go home tomorrow.”

Katy and Orlando have dating for almost a year now, after first being spotted together at a Golden Globes after party in January. However last month the couple were rumoured to have split.

But the break-up rumours were provided false a few weeks later when they attended UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball, where Katy was being honoured for her charitable work.

Speaking to E! News about Orlando at the event, the singer said: "It's so funny: He was the previous award recipient. He's just got the most kind heart ever.”

She added: "I try to take my light—whatever kind of global light of I have, whether it's on social media or any kind of influence—I try and steer that to what those people need and just bring awareness. This is just the beginning, and I'm really honoured.”