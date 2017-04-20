Pop megastar Katy Perry has been vociferously criticised by her Indian fans for posting a picture of the Hindu goddess Kali on Instagram for use as a meme.

The 32 year old pop star, who was recently spotted living it up in the crowd at Coachella, posted a picture of the Hindu goddess of destruction Kali, who is also associated with love and sexuality, with a caption reading “current mood”.

Quickly, she was called out by fans for “cultural misappropriation” of a sacred icon, and was asked to take it down.

“Please Katy!! Don't use such type of Indian God's and goddess' pics to represent our mood… Do you know what this pic means and what's the story behind it?” one Instagram user posted, with another writing: “We don't care about your mood… you should delete this post otherwise Indians soon change their mood.”

Perry has been accused in the past of appropriating the Hindu religion, marrying her ex-husband Russell Brand in a private Hindu ceremony in an Indian national park in Rajasthan in 2010.

However, as of the time of writing, neither Perry nor any spokespeople have responded to the outrage and the picture is still up on her Instagram account.

Perry recently released her latest single ‘Chained To the Rhythm’ back in February, which she performed live at the BRIT Awards for the first time later that month.

It is the first single from what is widely expected to be her fourth studio album released later this year. While it doesn’t have a title or a release date yet, it will be her first record since 2013’s Prism.

