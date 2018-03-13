Singer Katy Perry has given the biggest hint yet that she’s back with her ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom - by wearing a onesie with his face all over it. The pair got together in January 2016 but confirmed their split in February 2017. However, it seems their brief separation is over.

Following a performance in Chile during her Witness tour, the 33-year-old stopped to chat to a fan and happened to be wearing a striking onesie covered in her rumoured boyfriend’s face.

Katy’s onesie tribute to her man is nothing new, as Orlando was given the outfit last year as a birthday gift from his mum.

Seemed he’s re-gifted now, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star showed off the present on Instagram in January last year telling his 1.5million Instagram followers it was the ‘best gift ever’.

The outfit choice comes amid reports the two superstars reconnected earlier this year.

Bloom has previously been married to model Miranda Kerr - with whom he shares a son - and Perry divorced comic Russell Brand after 14 months of marriage in 2011.

The pair were spotted on a romantic trip to Prague, where the actor was filming new show Carnival Row, alongside model Cara Delevingne.

But it seems they aren’t too keen on ‘putting a label’ on their on-off romance, instead focusing on spending time together.

An insider spoke to People and said: "After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working.

In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible.

"They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her."