Katie Price is a woman with fingers in many pies and the businesswoman has recently tried to restart her ‘singing’ career - to much criticism. Now the mum-of-five is in talks for a different kind of performance style with a new series revival of Dancing on Ice.

Katie Price might be putting her skates on her her next TV outing

The skating competition is returning to ITV in 2018, with producers currently on the hunt for contestants, and it seems they’re keen to secure The Pricey’s services.

The reality TV star is no stranger to posing in front of a camera - having had a number of cameras and TV shows following her throughout her life.

MORE: Katie Price Performs Comeback Single On Loose Women - Then Tells People Not To Buy It

The former glamour model has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and Celebrity Big Brother.

However, according to The Sun, she’s particularly keen to take on this challenge because it will allow her to learn something as she does it.

A source said: "She wants to do it more than a lot of other shows because she sees it as a challenge and she actually has to learn something.

"ITV knows Katie is popular with their audience and would bring plenty of drama to the show."

MORE: Katie Price Wants To Become Her Ex-Husband's Support Act On Tour

According to the source, both parties are in conversation about a potential appearance, although their source claimed it is still early days.

Dancing On Ice originally aired on the channel from 2006 until 2014, when it was axed due to falling ratings.

However, skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed their involvement in the revived series, although there is speculation they will serve as judges, rather than coaching the celebrities as they did before.

Other stars who have been linked to the new series include ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent and Coleen Rooney, but ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are also said to be keen to sign her up.