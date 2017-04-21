A teenager who mocked former glamour model Katie Price’s disabled son, Harvey, through social media posts has been let off with a caution. The unnamed 19-year-old man used Twitter to target Katie’s 14-year-old who suffers from a range of problems.

Katie Price's disabled son, Harvey, was targeted by online trolls

The mum-of-five has been outspoken in her wish to have a national register of trolls and cyber bullies following the attacks on her eldest son and she said people of all ages and backgrounds were suffering every day.

The 38-year-old has started an online petition to demand the Government take action against trolls which has gained more than 200,000 signatures so far.

Price and her other children have been vocal about their love and support for teenager, Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic, suffers from septo-optic dysplasia and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Harvey's younger brother 11-year-old, Junior, who Katie shares with singer Peter Andre, posted a heartbreaking video on Instagram about the difficulties the family face with trolls attacking Harvey.

In the footage, Junior said: "Imagine your brother or sister is paralysed - would you make these comments? It's just really hard because I love Harvey so much.

"Everyone who knows Harvey knows he's such an innocent and loving boy."

Speaking about her strong belief in creating an official list of trolls, Katie said she thinks it could act as a deterrent as featuring on the list could affect people’s job prospects.

The businesswoman, who shares Harvey with former footballer, Dwight Yorke, said: "The police don't know what to do with them. They don't know how to punish them or a consequence. There are always a lot of people who have bullied people and stuff, but when it's really bad, there should be action taken.

"This is something I feel strongly about and will always raise awareness for."

Speaking about the unidentified man, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man from Newick, Sussex, arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing, has been given a caution in connection with offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price's son."