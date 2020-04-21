Katie Price was held at gunpoint in a terrifying kidnap attempt last year.

The 41-year-old star has candidly opened up about the horrific ordeal - which allegedly took place last autumn when she was away with her children - and how she was threatened for a fifth time shortly before she flew to Scotland to film Channel 4's 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

Speaking to Ant Middleton in the premiere episode on Monday (21.04.20), she said: ''I'm not here for sympathy, I'm just saying, I have been through a lot of s**t and I'm still going through it...

''I don't even know where to start. My fifth kidnap threat happened two weeks ago. Then my mum being told she was terminally ill last year.

''Then my horse escaped on my front road and died in my hands. My dog got run over in my driveway.

''Then held at gunpoint in South Africa with my kids. That's the first time I've ever had a proper gun to my head thinking we're going to die. F***ing horrific.''

The former glamour model insisted she has ''to be the strong one'' to cope in difficult situations.

She explained: ''That's the only way I deal with it, I have to be the strong one.

''That's why. What can I do? It is like when I got told my son was blind what can I do sit in a corner and cry?

''You can't, you have to get on with life, you have to deal with it. That is what I do all the time.''

Katie previously stepped up security at her home following the kidnap threat.

An insider said: ''Katie was really shaken up by the recent kidnap threat against her and the kids.

''Since then she has asked her team to get extra advice and support about how they can stay safer.''