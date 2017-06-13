Katie Price has not given up on her fledging pop career yet amid rumours the glamour model hopes to reunite with her ex-husband Peter Andre as a support star on his Australian tour.

Despite a disastrous double up with Pete for the single, A Whole New World, in 2006 and a paltry attempt at cracking Eurovision with her single, Not Just Anybody, the previous year, Katie believes teaming up with the father of two of her children on his Australian tour will help her singing cause.

Now Magazine has revealed the mum-of-five believes they’ll have success if she teams up with the Mysterious Girl hitmaker down under.

A source said: "Kate thinks teaming-up with Pete in Oz is a no-brainer.

"She knows there's still a nostalgia surrounding them and is convinced they'll have more success if she's his support act.

"She's under the impression they might be able to rebuild the sort of fan base they had at the height of their marriage. Something she's definitely missed since their split".

Although her success did not materialise in the 2000s, the reality TV star tried again in 2010 and released another song, Free To Love Again, which was also derided by critics.

It limped into the charts at number 60, then vanished without a trace.

Speaking of the track at the time, Price said: "I'm not a singer, this is just something that I'm doing for fun. It's not like I'm worried about getting a chart position or number one, this is purely for fun. Whether people like it or not, I'm doing it."

Fortunately, Andre has enjoyed more commercial success. According to the Official UK Chart Company, he's racked-up: 3 UK number 1s, 9 UK Top 10s and 122 weeks in the Top 75.