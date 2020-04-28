Katie Price thinks Ant Middleton should be the next James Bond.

The 41-year-old TV star has suggested the 39-year-old former soldier would be the ideal person to replace Daniel Craig as 007, after taking part in the latest series of 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'.

She gushed: ''I think Ant should be the next Bond. I would gladly put my life in his hands to protect me. I have never felt so safe, which is bonkers but true.''

Katie voluntarily withdrew from the celebrity survival programme in just the second episode following a gruelling challenge.

But asked whether she would take part again, she replied: ''Definitely yes! Where do I sign up, I'm in! I have unfinished business with 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' and I'm coming back to win it.''

The former 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' star also compared her time in Scotland to being in the Australian jungle on the ITV show.

She explained: ''I knew I was in trouble from the minute we arrived in 'somewhere in outer Scotland'.

''I hate the cold, I have a phobia of water - it was both the most terrifying and exhilarating thing time that I have ever done. It was like being in the jungle but the military, SAS version.''

Despite her fears, Katie was determined to push herself throughout the challenges to become the ''best'' version she could be.

She shared: ''Anybody who knows me will tell you I am always up for a challenge.

''I like to push my own personal boundaries. Life is about being the best you can. I have learnt so much about myself from doing it.''