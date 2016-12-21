Katie Price has vowed to give up drinking for a year following an embarrassing drunken appearance at a Christmas party this week, in which she made a shocking comment about her son Harvey.

Making an appearance on the panel of ‘Loose Women’ on Wednesday (December 21st), the 38 year old former glamour model-turned-entrepreneur attempted to play down the foul-mouthed rant that appeared online following a paid personal appearance at a Christmas party in Derby earlier this week.

Katie Price made a drunken appearance at a Christmas party this week

She admitted that while she’s often a bit of a lightweight when it comes to alcohol, she’s never actually tried a prolonged period of sobriety except for when she’s been pregnant.

“It’s taken me 38 years to do this I’ve never done dry January and I’m not going to drink for the whole year. When I’m pregnant I can do it it’s just one year out of my life,” the mother of five told the rest of the panel, vowing to put the episode behind her.

“When I drink I’m a nightmare! I don’t drink at home. Two glasses of champagne gets me [drunk] but I stay all night chatting to people,” she continued. “I’m not a rowdy drunk. I'm not a rowdy drunk, I'm not even naughty. I'm going to do it for a whole year and prove you all wrong.”

The ‘Loose Women’ appearance came on the same day that the boss of an energy company demanded a refund from Price, over what he described as “outrageous” behaviour at the party that turned into a “circus”.

She apparently turned up drunk, stripped off in the ladies’ toilets and made a shambling speech. Footage from the party indicates that Price even made a shocking comment about her 14 year old son Harvey, who is disabled. “I love all my kids, even though Harvey… anyway, whatever,” she seems to say in the clip.

“Everybody couldn’t wait to see the back of her,” EnergySave chief Jason Rowan told The Sun about the incident, having spent £13,000 to book Price. “She was drunk when she arrived and as the evening went on she just got worse and worse. She was a total nightmare.”

