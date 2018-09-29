As former glamour model and businesswoman Katie Price struggles with issues in her private life, her ex-husband has suggested he may not be the father of one of their children. In a tell-all interview, Kieran Hayler also claimed his former wife cheated on him with two footballers towards the end of their marriage.



Katie Price and Kieran Hayler divorced after five years

Katie, 40, and Kieran, 31, split amid claims he had cheated on her multiple times following revelations he had previously been unfaithful with two of her friends.

The mum-of-five has since moved on with a couple of new relationships but is also dealing her beloved mother’s terminal lung disease and has reportedly checked into the Priory recently.

However, speaking to The Sun, the former stripper has claimed that Katie 'forced him to take a paternity test' after the youngster, who is now five, was born.

He said: "But I'm not going to reveal the results of that paternity test. It was just for me. It's for me and that's it. That's all, maybe one day they'll be released.

"It led me to believe she had cheated on me before I cheated on her. But that's all really I can say because I don't know for certain."

In May, it was reported that Katie was 'dating' Shane Duffy after her pink Range Rover was spotted at the 26-year-old Brighton footballer's house.

There is no evidence to support Kieran's bold cheating and paternity claims; hiwever, this isn't the first time it has been claimed that Kieran took a paternity test to determine if he is the biological father of Jett.

After the five-year-old's birth in August 2013, Katie spoke out and said she was 'insulted' by the reports.

She said: "It's ridiculous and not nice for Jett when he grows up. He's definitely the father, you don't even need to justify it."