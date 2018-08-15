The beleaguered former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly spoken to her former husband Peter Andre in a last-ditch plea for help, as she continues to struggle to avoid bankruptcy.

Celeb magazine Closer reported that the 40 year old is “scared for the future”, having narrowly avoided a declaration of bankruptcy last week, and has responded to a text from Andre that offered a lifeline.

The magazine reported on Wednesday (August 15th): “She replied straight away, saying she's scared for the future and is going to need his help. She's said at times that she feels as if she's in hell and doesn't know where to turn. Many of her recent actions were a cry for help and the fact that Pete has stepped in is a blessing as he's the only one she wants - or would allow - to rescue her.”

Katie Price is fighting to avoid bankruptcy

Price was married to former pop star Andre between 2005 and 2009, and they share two children together, son Junior (13) and daughter Princess (11).

She also has three more children from other marriages and relationships. Once worth £45 million, Price was given a stay of execution by the High Court last Wednesday when she was given three months to come up with a plan to pay off her debts.

Currently in the middle of a divorce battle with third husband Kieran Hayler, the father of her youngest two children Jett and Bunny, it was reported that the court heard Price had spent her fortune on plastic surgery, luxury holidays and a £1 million purchase of a farm.

The new reports come a few days after Heat magazine claimed Andre moved to offer his help after hearing about her financial struggles. A source explained to the publication: “Pete feels it's only right that he should intervene. He's just trying to offer her some gentle advice to help her get her life back on track. Even after everything he has been through with Katie, he still has a fondness for her.”

