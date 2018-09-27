The reason behind Katie Price’s recent decision to go into rehab has been revealed – because her dying mother Amy wants to see her daughter “sort her life out”.

The 40 year old former supermodel’s mum was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017, a terminal condition, and was given up to two or three years to live.

According to The Sun, the heartbreaking reason for Katie’s decision to check into The Priory and receive help is that Amy wanted to see her straighten out and become happy and healthy again. She’s therefore going to be spending the next month seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder, checking into the facility earlier this week.

“Amy and Katie are very close and Katie’s always asking her if there’s something she wants to do before she gets too unwell,” a source told the red-top tabloid on Thursday (September 27th).

“Amy basically said it was her dying wish for Katie to sort her life out and get help. There’s no way she could refuse. The decision was made between Katie, her management and her family that she would go to The Priory.”

Katie’s family recently stepped in to ask her to seek help, having made headlines over the last couple of weeks with her partying antics in Mallorca.

Reportedly facing the prospect of bankruptcy (having gotten a stay of execution a few months ago) and in the process of divorcing Kieran Hayler, video footage emerged earlier this month of Katie rapping “I love coke” during a hen-do.

She also got slammed in the press for apparently missing the first day of high school for Princess, 11, and Junior, 13, her children with ex-husband Peter Andre, because she was in Mallorca – something Katie has said isn’t entirely true, as she was in contact with them via FaceTime.

