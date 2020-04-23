Katie Price knows her children are ''in safe hands'' with her exes Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

The 'My Crazy Life' star has heaped praise on her former husbands for looking after her children - with Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, living with their dad Peter and his wife Emily MacDonagh and Bunny, five, and Jett, six, living with their father Kieran and his fiancee Michelle Penticost.

She said: ''I regularly FaceTime the kids. I can't wait to see them and to give them a big hug - this has been really hard. Kieran and Peter are great dads - I know the children are in safe hands.''

Katie - who is currently living with her 17-year-old son Harvey - also opened up about the ''dark and lonely'' time she had been experiencing as she shared how her Quest Red show special will document the ''final chapter of a nightmare''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she added: ''It was a dark and lonely time. Whatever way I turned, I ended up going the wrong way, doing, making and taking the wrong choices. I lost who I was, I didn't know who or where I was headed anymore - I wanted to give up. This special is probably the most personal thing I have ever done - the final chapter of a nightmare that is now over and the start of a whole new world and life for me.''

Meanwhile, Katie previously begged Dwight Yorke to see his estranged son Harvey because he doesn't ''deserve'' to be ignored.

Katie took to her Instagram account late last year, captioning the video: ''Anyone who knows @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son Harvey doesn't deserve this, he see's his other son Tiger so I don't understand! He does charity work for different kids charity yet doesn't see or support his own son . I don't get it ! (sic)''