Katie Price is under investigation by police regarding an allegation of ‘revenge porn’, after she allegedly put a sex tape of her ex-husband Alex Reid into the public realm after it was aired on a television programme.

The 39 year old former model and entrepreneur is said to have showed a video of cage fighter Reid in drag, wearing a corset and fishnets and performing a lewd act on a sex toy, to a television audience during the filming of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ last month, The Sun reported on Thursday (February 8th).

“She had asked us if we wanted to see it, and none of us replied,” a witness told the tabloid paper. “We all watched it, but we didn’t react. No one was laughing or cheering her on or anything like that. We didn’t want to encourage her.”

Katie Price at the 2018 National Television Awards

It is unclear how the incident got reported or who did so, but it is said to have taken place on January 9th. Police, however, told The Sun: “Inquiries are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Price was previously married to Alex Reid, her second husband, for two years between 2010 and 2011. These tapes have been known to exist for quite some time, but Price had previously said that she would “never, ever, over my dead body” allow them to be revealed publicly.

Reid, who is known to have a female alter-ego named Roxanne, previously reported Katie to police last July after claiming that she showed private pictures of him to her friends, saying that the images were taken without his consent while he was intoxicated.

“I have reported her. Enough is enough,” the mixed martial arts competitor told the Sunday People at the time. “After seven years of bullying, harassment and threats I’ve had enough.”

