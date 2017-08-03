Katie Price has revealed that her husband Kieran Hayler “didn’t have a choice” about joining in her new reality TV show.

The 39 year old former glamour model appeared on Thursday’s edition of ‘This Morning’ (August 3rd) alongside her two kids with former husband Peter Andre – 12 year old Junior and 10 year old Princess – and the topic of discussion turned to her new reality show, ‘My Crazy Life’, and her third and current husband.

“He does the bits at home that need doing, I'm the breadwinner. He's a house husband,” she explained about Hayler and his role around the home. She has her fourth and fifth children, Jett and Bunny, with him, and has been married to him since 2013.

Katie Price with husband Kieran Hayler at a charity football match in 2017

“I just asked him, I said well basically the cameras are going to be around so it's just easier for you to be in it and dodge the camera or you'll never see me, so he did it,” she explained about the new show. While it will be her 11th reality show, it’s Kieran’s first.

“He's quite good with it actually, he doesn't have a choice really.”

Meanwhile, Junior was put in the spotlight about what life’s like with a super-famous mother. “I think she's super crazy. She's really crazy,” the cheeky youngster replied to co-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

“She is very fun but if you do the slightest thing wrong, like when she asks you to make her a tea if you even say ‘I just forgot’, she would be like ‘I do everything for you why can't you just make me tea!’”

Many viewers heaped praise on Katie for how polite her kids were on the show. Princess then started teasing Junior and saying he’s usually “rude”, and Junior protested that he only behaved cheekily with people he knew.

“I have to be polite with people I’m meeting,” he began. “You’re trying to stitch me up! The people I get to know I’m more open to. I’m never rude. I know the line and when you cross the line. I have crossed the line in the past but I don’t cross it anymore!”

