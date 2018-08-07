From Jordan to Katie, from a B cup to a double GG cup (with a number of different sizes in between) glamour model and businesswoman Katie Price has had a rollercoaster life so far. Now, in the latest installment of her crazy antics, the (almost) thrice divorced mum-of-five has only just avoided bankruptcy.

Katie Price looks to be struggling with money

Following a court hearing at the Rolls Building, London, which the TV personality was not present for, Katie's legal team submitted an application for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) which will see her pay back creditors in installments.

Her application will be heard in 12 weeks on October 30. If it is accepted, Katie's mansion would be safe from re-possession.

The news comes after weeks of reports about Katie's finances and amid rumours her West Sussex mansion is up for sale, which she bought for £1.3million in 2014.

Once thought to be worth around £45 million, the star has had a run of bad luck of late - both finanically and personally.

After overcoming a number of cheating scandals with her third husband, Kieran Hayler, 31, Pricey decided to bring their marriage to an end after discovering he had cheated on her for a third time with their nanny.

In addition to that bombshell, the family-orientated businesswoman has also had to deal with the news of her mother's terminal lung condition. Amy Price was diagnosed with idopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017 and may only have two or three years to live.

Katie was once famed for being one of the nation’s savviest businesswomen.

In her 2000s heyday, the former Page 3 girl raked in £6.2million for a string of reality shows, £3.5million for an Asda lingerie collection and sold more than three million copies of her books.

But two - soon to be three - expensive divorces and the collapse of her company proved too much for the glamour model to handle.

It has also been reported the 40-year-old has allegedly had to spend £10k on a new bedroom after her new partner, personal trainer Kris Boyson refused to sleep in the same bed ex Kieran Hayler slept in.