Katie Price is finding it hard home-schooling her son.

The 41-year-old star is teaching her 17-year-old son Harvey at home whilst the schools are closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic but she is finding it a challenge.

She said: ''I'm working hard home-schooling Harvey and we're spending lots of time reading together. It isn't easy on my own, but we're making it work.''

However, despite the home-schooling struggles, they are still making time to support and praise the NHS for all the work they are doing to fight the virus on the front line.

She added to the Mail Online: ''Harvey is delighted to be involved in the NHS campaign. He got involved with the clapping and I'm so proud of him. We're hoping to find a way to raise some money for the NHS to show how grateful we are for all they are doing. I trained as a nurse, so it's a cause very close to my heart.''

Last month, Katie took to social media to share a video of her and Harvey praising those working on the front line amidst the pandemic.

In the Instagram video, Katie said: ''Me and Harvey would like ... we want to say a massive thank you to everyone all the social house carers, nurses, doctors, everyone helping at this moment in time. Harvey gives a massive thank you. And you've been amazing with Harvey's medication and everything so just keep well and thank you.''

Whilst she captioned the video: ''A huge thank you to all the health and social care staff on our front line during this pandemic. Harvey and I will be giving a huge round of applause to all of you tonight at 8PM. Please join us and clap from your windows, doors and balconies.''

Harvey suffers from a number of health conditions including Prader-Willi Syndrome.