Katie Price has announced that she’s been forced to cancel all of the remaining dates of her current theatre tour, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The 39 year old model and entrepreneur had been due to resume her ‘An Audience with Katie Price’ tour of Britain at the end of April and into May, with four more dates left on the schedule.

However, the official Twitter account for Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre posted on Wednesday afternoon (March 28th) that Price had pulled out of the performance on May 4th, with speculation immediately following that the three remaining shows at Folkestone, London and Manchester had all been cancelled too.

Katie Price has cancelled all her remaining tour dates

“ANNOUNCEMENT | Due to unforeseen circumstances the remaining shows of the tour for ‘An Audience with Katie Price’ have had to be cancelled,” the tweet read. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and all ticket holders will be refunded in full. Please contact your point of sale.”

Price’s representatives have not officially commented on the reasons behind the cancelations.

However, the mother of five was also forced to cancel tour dates towards the end of 2017, telling the media that her family had been threatened. Reportedly, unnamed individuals had threatened to harm her 15 year old son Harvey if she refused to pay them £50,000.

That was on top of her revelation in October that her mother had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, combined with ongoing rumours concerning the fidelity of her husband, Kieran Hayler.

Recently, Price has been in the press after she was hounded by fans and animal rights protestors when she was spotted at the Cheltenham Festival wearing what appeared to be a real-fur scarf.

