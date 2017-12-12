An emotional Katie Price had to be led away from the set of talk show panel, Loose Women after becoming overwhelmed with sadness when discussing her mother’s terminal lung condition. Amy Price has been diagnosed with the same disease as presenter, Keith Chegwin, who passed away a few days ago.

The mother-of-five sat on the Loose Women panel and began discussing the recent difficulties she has had to endure - including her mum’s diagnosis of IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) and the discovery hubby Kieran Hayler had had yet another affair with their nanny.

Katie's close friend and former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Keith had been diagnosed with the same illness as her mum, who found out about her condition in September.

Breaking down in tears before being escorted off the set, the 39-year-old was inconsolable as she told the panel: "He has the same condition as my mum. Not many people know about it... there should be more awareness."

She added: "Once you’re diagnosed it's too late. It’s incurable. You don’t know how you get it."

Speaking of her mother's diagnosis, Katie admitted the severity of the condition 'hadn't hit her' at first.

She said: "But Keith got in touch, he was trying to help my mum. I knew about [his condition] all along. I can't believe he's gone in six months."

Delving into Amy's battle with IPF, Katie added: "My mum is getting worse. My mum had a cough for five years and thought it was asthma. How can my mum die? It might be my last Christmas with her."

Katie also revealed she has turned to anti-depressants to help her deal with her mum’s illness and the revelation that her husband has had an affair - just years after cheating on her with eher friends.