Katie Price has been arrested and held on suspicion of drink-driving after allegedly crashing her car in south east London.

The mother of five was reportedly arrested by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after officers discovered her pink Range Rover crashed into a bush at around 2am near Woolwich.

It’s believed that the 40 year old former glamour model and entrepreneur was attending a 30th birthday party at The Meze for her ex-partner Kris Boyson – who himself was photographed outside Plumstead police station looking nervous.

“At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich,” a spokesperson for the Met Police told reporters later on in the day.

“A 40 year old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.”

It’s thought that Price wasn't injured in the crash, and hasn't been given any medical treatment, but apparently has been examined by a doctor at the police station. She was sneaked out of the back door of the station before being taken back to her Sussex home.

A source told the MailOnline that, having had a blazing row with her current boyfriend, 25 year old Alex Adderson, Price turned up unannounced at Boyson’s party.

“We were having a few drinks when someone said to Kris, someone is here to see you,” the source said. “The next thing Katie’s there, I’m not exactly sure why… She looked a bit worse for wear - I think she just turned up as everyone was quite shocked. Kris got up and welcomed her after the shock; I have met her before so she was okay with me. Kris and her walked off for a chat so we left them to it.”

It comes after Price had, around a month ago, checked herself into rehab at the behest of her mother Amy.

