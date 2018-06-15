Katie Price has apparently confirmed recent rumours that two of her children, Junior and Princess, are living with their father, her ex-husband Peter Andre.

A spokesperson for the 40 year old entrepreneur and former supermodel told The Mirror on Friday (June 15th) that, after a discussion with Andre, they both decided it would be best for Junior (13) and Princess (10) to live with him for a time.

“What is important [is] that the focus is on what is best for the children during tough times as Peter has acknowledged,” the rep said. “Katie is a remarkable mother, Peter is a wonderful father, together they are doing what is best for their children.”

Katie Price with her family

It comes amid recent reports that former pop star Andre, 45, had gone as far as to ban Katie from seeing the two kids as he was growing increasingly concerned about her “out of control” behaviour. She recently split from her third husband Kieran Hayler, with whom she had two more children, four year old Jett and three year old Bunny, in addition to her eldest son Harvey (16).

Reports said that Andre had ordered his ex to “sort her life out” after discovering that she had left Junior and Princess in the care of her new boyfriend Kris Boyson, somebody that he has never met.

Another source close to Price told The Sun earlier this week: “She's spending a lot of time with Bunny and Jett and can't wait until she gets her family back together. It's really hard for her right now. She loves having all her family around her, so not knowing when she'll be with Princess and Junior again is difficult.”

It has been something of an annus horribilis for Price, after discovering that her mother has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and parting ways with Hayler in the aftermath of cheating allegations with the family’s nanny in August 2017.

