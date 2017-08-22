Controversial model and businesswoman Katie Price is permanently surrounded by rumour, conjecture and comment but this time the mum-of-five is facing suggestions that her third marriage to former stripper Kieran Hayler is over.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler have had their ups and downs throughout their marriage

Sources speaking to Closer magazine have said the relationship between the two is at breaking point amid reports Katie is deliberately pushing Kieran 'to the brink' so that he will quit their marriage - meaning she can cash in on a series of post-divorce interviews and magazine deals.

One source said: "It's becoming clear Katie's increasingly unhappy in her marriage and is looking for a get-out clause to end things without appearing like the bad one.

"She seems to be pushing Kieran to the brink so that he'll leave her and she can then ride the wave of being the poor victim left at home with five kids to look after."

It is also alleged that Katie might not be over Kieran's affairs after he cheated with two of her best friends.

"She's constantly trying to test him, asking him who he fancies and if he's speaking to any women on social media. She's trying to catch him out all the time to see if she can find an excuse to end the marriage," the source added.

Other sources claimed Katie risks financial ruin as she is reportedly spending tens of thousands of pounds - despite her companies allegedly banking less than £100,000.

She is allegedly spending £10,000 a month to maintain the family home she shares with Kieran and her five children - as well as expensive gifts for her relatives.

It was reported that Katie's company KDC trading only have £9,000 of funds left, while KP Bling has even smaller assets of just £100.

However, Katie, 39, has defiantly hit out against the speculation by posting a series of loved-up and carefree selfies with Kieran, 30, while on holiday with her family in Cyprus.

Another photo showed Katie cuddling up to Kieran, as they enjoyed a dinner out with Harvey, 15, and Kieran's kids with Katie - daughter Bunny, three, and son Jett, four.