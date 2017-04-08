Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Katie Piper Pictures

Katie Piper at Ideal Home - London United Kingdom - Saturday 8th April 2017

Katie Piper
Katie Piper

National Television Awards - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 25th January 2017

Katie Piper

NTA red carpet - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 25th January 2017

Katie Piper and Guest
Katie Piper and Guest
Katie Piper

Celebrities at the Sunday Brunch studios - London United Kingdom - Sunday 22nd January 2017

Katie Piper
Katie Piper
Katie Piper
Katie Piper
Katie Piper
Katie Piper

BBC Music Awards - London United Kingdom - Monday 12th December 2016

The Pride of Britain Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 31st October 2016

The Attitude Awards 2016 - London United Kingdom - Monday 10th October 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 7th June 2016

Katie Piper arrives at Global House London - London United Kingdom - Friday 3rd June 2016

Ideal Home Show Manchester - Manchester United Kingdom - Thursday 2nd June 2016

2016 RHS Chelsea Flower Show - London United Kingdom - Monday 23rd May 2016

M&S Summer Ball - Depatures - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 18th May 2016

Celebrities at the ITV studios - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 3rd May 2016

Katie Piper

Katie Piper at the BBC Music Awards held at the Excel Centre, London, United Kingdom - Monday 12th December 2016

Katie Piper at the BBC Music Awards held at the Excel Centre, London, United Kingdom - Monday 12th December 2016

Katie Piper at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Katie Piper at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Katie Piper on the red carpet at the 2016 Attitude Awards, London, United Kingdom - Monday 10th October 2016

Katie Piper on the red carpet at the 2016 Attitude Awards, London, United Kingdom - Monday 10th October 2016

Katie Piper - Katie Piper arrives at Global House, Leicester Square, London - London, United Kingdom - Friday 3rd June...

Katie Piper - Katie Piper arrives at Global House, Leicester Square, London - London, United Kingdom - Friday 3rd June...

Katie Piper, George Clarke , Suzi Perry - Celebrities open the Ideal Home Show at Event City, Manchester - Manchester,...

Katie Piper, George Clarke , Suzi Perry - Celebrities open the Ideal Home Show at Event City, Manchester - Manchester,...

Katie Piper The British Academy Television Craft Awards held at The Brewery - Arrivals London, England - 08.05.11

Katie Piper The British Academy Television Craft Awards held at The Brewery - Arrivals London, England - 08.05.11

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.