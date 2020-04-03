Katie Piper had to ''learn'' how to do her makeup again after her acid attack.

The 36-year-old television presenter and model suffered severe scarring and was blinded in one eye after an attack with the corrosive substance in 2008 but she has always been a huge fan of makeup and has re-learned how to apply it to suit her skin best now.

She said: ''I've always loved makeup. I did a beauty course after leaving school, and I still enjoy face masks, exfoliations, and peels. I've had to learn to use primers better because of the scarring, and it's difficult to make up one eye because of being blind in the other.''

And Katie recalled how she kept dyeing her hair after the attack and it was ''the only way'' she could express herself.

She added: ''After the attack, the only way I could express myself was by constantly changing my hair, because I couldn't move my face. It was a way to reinvent myself and leave the past behind, to stop people referring to the past because that girl had gone ... You know why I now hate bright blonde? Because it attracts so much attention. Out on the street men see me from the back with a good body and blonde hair, and they whistle and call, and if I turn they insult me.''

Katie feels she has an ''unshakable confidence'' now despite what she went through.

She told Harper's Bazaar: ''In the early days, people always asked me, 'What now?' I didn't fit in. I remember thinking, 'Well, if I must accept that I have permanently changed, then it's the industry I must now change.' At times I struggle to relate to women my age, as I've experienced so much pain, joy, and euphoria in these short 36 years. But it's given me an unshakable confidence, the knowledge that whatever happens in life I have the ability to recover from it.''