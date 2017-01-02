Katie Melua ''dreamed of'' returning to her home town of Tbilisi to make music.

The 'Nine Million Bicycles' hitmaker teamed up with Gori Women's Choir for her latest album 'In Winter' and thoroughly enjoyed being able to make music in her native Georgia.

She told BBC News: ''Going home and making music from home is something I'd always dreamed of. That dream finally came to fruition when I discovered the Gori Women's Choir - and I heard them on Spotify.

''And when I heard them, I was just really struck by the richness of their sound, the power of it. And it was both the disturbing aspect of their sound, because it really made my skin crawl in a really fantastic way, and also just the majesty of it.''

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old singer previously admitted being hospitalised in 2010 was ''one of the best things'' that has ever happened to her.

She explained: ''It was one of the best things that ever happened to me. It was petrifying, but it put a stop to the fantasies of being able to do anything. The oddest thing about this job is the sense of superiority you get It was a huge wake-up call.''

Reflecting on that time in her life, she added: ''I was completely out of it for two weeks, and in hospital for six. There was a bunch of things going on, things at home and crazy work schedules, and you really believe the world revolved around you and it doesn't. What I've picked up from working with the women in the Gori choir is that they don't have egos. All that matters is the music.''