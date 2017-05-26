Controversial rent-a-gob Katie Hopkins has taken things too far, with a recent tweet concerning the Manchester terror attack calling for a “final solution” leading to LBC sacking her from her radio show.

The radio station announced on Friday morning (May 26th) that the divisive media personality and Daily Mail columnist, 42, will walk away from LBC by mutual consent. Tweeting the news, the station confirmed: “LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.”

In the wake of the suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people and injuring 119 others at the MEN Arena in Manchester this week, Hopkins sparked a new peak of backlash, even by her standards, after calling for a “final solution” regarding Islamic terrorism.

Katie Hopkins seems to have gone too far this time

The tweet, whose language echoed the Nazis’ Final Solution during the Holocaust, was quickly taken down, but not before many had screen-shot it and reported Hopkins to the police for inciting racial hatred.

Hopkins, who rose to fame initially after appearing on ‘The Apprentice’ back in 2006, has previous form for controversial comments over Islam, as well as for remarks mocking various celebs ranging from Russell Brand to the royal princes. However, it appears that this time she has gone too far, with the remark apparently costing her her job.

Typically, the news was received in mixed fashion on Twitter: “Disgraceful!! Free speech LBC style! Political correctness gone mad! We [heart] You @KTHopkins,” one angry user wrote. However, others saw the sacking as justified, with another writing: “Good. I'm a huge supporter of free speech and the right to offend but ‘a final solution’ was neither. It was disgusting incitement.”

However, the loss of her Sunday morning two-hour slot on LBC doesn’t seem to have broken Hopkins’ stride, tweeting just minutes after the announcement a preview of her upcoming column for the Daily Mail’s online edition. “My column on Corbyn, exchanging dead kids for the terrorist sympathising vote-block, posting here soon @MailOnline.”

Back in December 2016, she apologised to a Muslim family she accused of being extremists after they were refused entry to America for a trip to Disneyland, with publishers MailOnline paying £150,000 in libel damages to the family.

