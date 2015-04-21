Posted on 17 April 2015

When 17.04.2015

The 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York brought Katie Holmes to the screening of her directorial debut 'Eternal Princess'; a short documentary about Romanian Olympian Nadia Comaneci who became the first female gymnast to be awarded a full score out of ten in 1976.

The star looked ultra casual in jeans, a white top, a black studded vest and simple black heels with her hair in loose waves as she beamed at awaiting paparazzi. She was joined in some snaps by award-winning producer Jane Rosenthal, as well as Nadia Comaneci herself.

