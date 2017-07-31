For many, the fifth season of 'Arrow' was a brilliant return to form for the show, following one or two seasons that failed to light a fire in the bellies of those watching. Now set to make its return to The CW for a sixth season, tidbits of information regarding what to expect are being revealed.

Katie Cassidy returns as Black Siren in 'Arrow' S6

We know that season 6 will start with a flashback to the island of Lian Yu, allowing viewers to discover exactly what the members of Team Arrow on the island were up to before the massive explosion that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) helplessly watched from afar. Whether or not everybody on the island will survive however remains to be seen.

Though flashbacks are something we won't be seeing much of moving ahead, they will still play a part in some episodes, and could serve to delve deeply into the rich stories of characters we don't know too much about. One of those characters is Black Siren, played by Katie Cassidy.

Speaking with Comic Book, the actress teased of her character's development moving forward: "Yes, I think the more we learn about her backstory and what her relationship was like with Oliver, absolutely. I think it will make sense in the end and not necessarily make her as bad of a person. You might be like 'Oh, okay that makes sense.' Yes, I do think we’ll know more."

It's always exciting to hear that the fans will be getting more character development when it comes to such interesting cast members, but what those working on the show will have to be careful about is ensuring there's enough action and drama taking place alongside all of that to maintain the attention of those watching. In today's day and age, viewers tend to get bored very quickly, so it's all about finding that balance of pushing the story forward with great action sequences and ensuring there's enough character development to keep each individual interesting. Will we see that balance in season 6? We'll find out this October...

'Arrow' season 6 premieres on The CW in the US on Thursday, October 12 and is expected to debut on Sky 1 in the UK shortly after.