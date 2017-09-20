The CEO of KB Home, one of America’s biggest homebuilding companies, has been left red-faced after being caught on tape hurling foul-mouthed abuse at his neighbour, famous comedian Kathy Griffin.

The rant was recorded last Saturday (September 16th), and is believed to be over a noise complaint filed by Randy Bick, Griffin’s long-term partner and who lives next door to Jeffery Mezger, according to The Huffington Post.

“Hey Randy, go f*** yourself,” steamed KB Home’s CEO and chairman Mezger, who was captured on audio-enabled security camera footage as he unleashed his tirade from his property last weekend in Los Angeles.

Kathy Griffin and her partner were subject to a tirade of abuse from their neighbour

“You’re stuck with a f***ing bald d**e who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on,” he said, referencing the fallout from Griffin’s now-infamous severed heat photoshoot from earlier this year. “F*** you and f*** Kathy. You’re not our f***ing neighbor, you’re a f***ing a**hole.”

Mezger’s grandchildren had been in the swimming pool behind his home when police were called to the property at around 8pm. Shortly after they left, Mezger launched his volley of abuse at Bick.

“Seriously? You call on my grandkids at 9 o’clock? You’re not even the f***ing owner,” Mezger tells him. “Let’s declare war, a**hole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you bitch.”

For his part, Bick told The Huffington Post that he had called the cops because of excessive party noise coming from Mezger’s backyard for hours. He admitted that he knew kids were there, but maintained that adults were being very loud as well.

“Randy, what’s happening?” Griffin can be heard saying repeatedly in the audio clip in the background.

“If you’re asking Randy what’s happening, he called the cops on my five year old granddaughter, you f***ing c***,” Mezger tells her. “Oh, this party’s loud, this party’s really happening. F*** you. I’ve done enough trying to be a nice partner — f*** you, neighbour. War’s happening. Don’t wait until we’re gonna bring some things on you. Now f*** you.”

