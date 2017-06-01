The fallout from Kathy Griffin’s now-notorious Donald Trump ‘severed head’ photoshoot continues, as CNN has announced that it has cut all ties with the comedienne and that she will not return as the co-host of the network’s annual New Year’s Eve programme.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Wednesday (May 31st), bringing an end to Griffin’s long-standing role as co-host of the annual show alongside Anderson Cooper, which she has held down since 2007.

Kathy Griffin has been fired from CNN

56 year old Griffin’s sacking came less than a day after she apologised for the images of her holding a prop of president Trump’s bloody, severed head, which was taken as part of a photoshoot conducted by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields that emerged on Monday.

“I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” she wrote on Tuesday, after the furore had reached epic proportions. “I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

Trump himself, turning to the matter of the photos after having some fun with his ‘covfefe’ gaffe, also denounced Griffin, whom he said “should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

First Lady Melania Trump also released a statement, describing the images as “very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Initially defending herself a few hours after the images were released and the firestorm had yet to really reach its peak, Griffin assured fans that she “did not condone ANY violence” and didn’t mean it as an incitement. “I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

