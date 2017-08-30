It's been three months since Kathy Griffin apologised for her controversial anti-Trump photoshoot, during which she's had time to reflect on her actions. And now she's decided that she's not actually sorry at all. But she has some very good reasons why she's retracting that apology.

Kathy Griffin at the Women's Choice Awards

Back in May, celebrity photographer Tyler Shields shot pictures of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloody fake head resembling that of President Donald Trump. Understandably, there was immediate backlash over the idea of her endorsing an assassination, but she eventually apologised and removed the images, conceding that she had gone 'way too far'.

It was a bit over the top, anyone can see that, but it's also obvious that Kathy is a comedian and not a murderer - but that didn't stop her being treated like the latter in the weeks to follow. She was fired from CNN, forced to cancel a string of concerts over death threats and even allegedly interviewed by the Secret Service. Now who is it that's gone too far?

'Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?' She explained in an interview with The Cut, having looked at some of the President's latest Twitter posts. 'I'm a comedian; he's our f***ing president.'

She also made the excellent point of Trump having pardoned a convict and known racist Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, but can't find it within himself to do the same for an artist who made a mistake. 'President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert', she continued. 'He said there are some good Nazis, and he's kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I'm the one who has to continue to apologize?'

To be honest, we have to agree with her that it was a little pathetic for the Trump family to put so much effort into shaming Kathy Griffin when there are real threats around. '[They] are going after a stand-up comic who had a show on the Bravo network called 'My Life on the D-List'. If that isn't punching down, I don't know what is', she half-joked.

Meanwhile, she certainly will not be avoiding the issue of Trump in the future, insisting that that would be against her duty. 'Comics by their nature are anti-Establishment', she adds. 'They are charged with the often unenviable task of going after people in power. I will never abdicate that responsibility.'