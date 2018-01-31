Kathy Griffin has recalled the infamous ‘severed Trump head’ incident that saw her blackballed last year, as she prepares to hit the comeback trail and resurrect her career.

The 57 year old comedienne spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (January 31st) about how she’s planning to recover from a tumultuous year, nine months on from the incident in which she posed with a fake severed head of controversial president Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of the now-notorious photoshoot with Tyler Shields back in May 2017, Griffin faced serious public backlash from both sides of the divide on Trump when the images went viral. The star apologised, saying that she went “way too far”, but then after the opprobrium continued and she almost lost her career, she then went back on her contrition.

Kathy Griffin is plotting a comeback

Ad campaigns to which she was contracted began to drop her, and CNN announced that it would be dropping her from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, a gig she had held down since 2007. During that time, death threats were aimed at her while she was seeking refuge in her Bel Air home, and the Secret Service apparently investigated whether she was a threat to the president.

“I didn’t commit a crime,” Griffin insisted. “I didn’t rape anybody. I didn’t assault anybody. I didn’t get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that f***ing kill people.”

More: Andy Cohen replaces Kathy Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show

She also discussed the June news conference with celeb attorney Lisa Bloom, a move which spectacularly backfired.

“It turned out she wanted me to do an infomercial for her,” claimed Griffin. “When I walked into that room, I had no idea there was going to be a banner above my head that said LisaBloom.com. I didn’t know she was going to Velcro herself to my shoulder so she couldn’t be cut out of any shot. I didn’t know she was going to hand me a mug that said LisaBloom.com. I got all of that in under three seconds.”

However, while she was a figure of public hatred in America, Griffin found a solution in touring abroad in the latter half of 2017, where she found that she was well-received. She added that, if her US comeback turned out to be a success, people would quickly forget.

“The minute I do something that makes money, they will all love me again,” she concluded. “When I’m dead, I’ll be a legend. But not now.”

More: Kathy Griffin’s neighbour, KB Home chairman, launches foul-mouthed tirade at her and partner