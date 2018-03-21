Kathy Bates is officially headed back to 'American Horror Story'. The actress, who has made a name for herself within the horror genre throughout the years, partly in thanks to her brilliant role in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King novel 'Misery', will be working alongside her 'AHS' co-stars once more when the show makes its return for an eighth season.

Kathy Bates is an icon within the horror genre

Though she was a firm fan-favourite in the 'AHS' world ever since making her debut in season 3, tackling a variety of different compelling characters, Bates got an offer she couldn't refuse on Netflix original comedy series 'Disjointed' from Chuck Lorre. When that show premiered however, it was hit with a slew of negative reviews from critics, and has now been officially cancelled after just a single season.

That's left the door open for new opportunities for Bates, and it seems the crew behind 'AHS' are more than happy to have her back on board.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, 'AHS' creator Ryan Murphy revealed that: "Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to do. So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year."

Exactly what role Bates and her fellow leads will be taking on remains to be seen. There's not yet even been an official announcement on what theme the series will take with its eighth outing, but last week information leaked regarding 20th Century Fox trademarking the title, 'American Horror Story: Radioactive'. That's led to fans thinking we could be on for an apocalyptic, nuclear-type story this year. There is however also the chance that this could be an early trademarking for a later season in the next few years.

That's something Murphy also addressed in his chat, but he failed to offer any clarity: "I heard about that rumour. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show. It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny."

'American Horror Story' season 8 is expected to air on FX in the US and FOX in the UK later this year.