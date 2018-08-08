One of the most iconic sitcoms of recent times came to an end a staggering 14 years ago as worldwide fans said goodbye to six FRIENDS and a whole host of other wondrful ancillary characters. However, it seems one actress who joined the cast on a recurring basis did not have the most friendliest time.

Kathleen Turner did not enjoy her time on Friends

Kathleen Turner played Chandler Bing's dad who divorced his mum, Nora Taylor Bing, when he came out as transgender.

Known as Helena Handbasket, Turner's character finally appeared in Season 7 after a number of previous mentions for Chandler and Monica's wedding.

However, despite such an iconic Hollywood actress playing such an important character, Kathleen - who starred in hit 80s rom-coms, Romancing the Stone and Jewel in the Nile with Michael Douglas - did not feel entirely welcomed by the Friends' cast.

The 64-year-old actress said her fellow actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow - "weren't very welcome".

In an interview with Vulture, Kathleen said: "I remember I was wearing this difficult sequinned gown - and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally it was one of the older crew members that said: ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’

"The Friends actors were such a clique - but I don’t think my experiences with them were unique," she continued.

"I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered."

Even though Kathleen was not a fan, many people are still hankering for a reunion - something Matthew Perry has recently quashed.

He said: "I have this recurring nightmare...I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares.

"We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"