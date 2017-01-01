Katherine Waterston had her breakthrough last year but her biggest role to date is this year's 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' in which she starred opposite Eddie Redmayne. Now she's venturing into even bigger territory with Ridley Scott's latest project 'Alien: Covenant'.

Katherine Waterston opens up about Ridley Scott

She's worked with the likes of David Yates, Danny Boyle and Paul Thomas Anderson but it's safe to say her new partnership with director Ridley Scott is a special one. She stars as Daniels in the sixth installment of the 'Alien' franchise and just can't praise the Academy Award nominated filmmaker enough.

'He's an actor's director', she says. 'He genuinely loves actors and gets really excited by what they bring to the process. For someone who is so strict with himself and very rigorous about creating a perfect frame and the most accurate perfect set to match his vision, he's very flexible and open to what actors bring... It's this incredible combination of a very strong sense of cinematic storytelling and then this real open-minded attitude about working with actors.'

'Alien: Covenant' is the sequel to 2012's 'Prometheus' and follows the crew of a new ship on their way to a supposed untouched world, which turns out to be not quite the paradise that they'd hope and joins them with David, the synthetic sole survivor of Prometheus. The film co-stars Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, James Franco and Carmen Ejogo - that latter of whom Katherine starred with in 'Fantastic Beasts'.

Katherine is currently filming the Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse biopic 'The Current War' in which she plays Westinghouse's wife Marguerite Erskine opposite Michael Shannon and Benedict Cumberbatch. Other projects she has in line are Meredith Danluck drama 'State Like Sleep' (which teams her with Shannon again), sci-fi romance 'Fluidic' and Steven Soderbergh comedy 'Logan Lucky'.

'Alien: Covenant' is set to be released on May 19th 2017.