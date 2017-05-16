One of these days, synthetic humans with extremely advanced artificial intelligence will become part of our world and for Katherine Waterston, she got a feel of what that might be like on the set of her newest movie 'Alien: Covenant'. Who knew Michael Fassbender could be so creepy?

Katherine Waterston stars in 'Alien: Covenant'

Katherine Waterston, who plays an expert in terrforming in the movie, Daniels, who is also the spouse of the ship's captain Jacob Branson, spoke about what it was like to act opposite Michael Fassbender, who was reprising his role as android David from 'Prometheus' and playing his newer counterpart Walter.

'It is so fascinating to play scenes with someone who's playing a synthetic', Katherine reveals. 'I feel a little bit like I'm getting to time travel to maybe three generations ahead of my own - maybe it's less, maybe it's more, I don't know - but it is coming. Thinking AIs are being developed now. So it really feels like I'm getting this preview and it's chilling and bizarre and funny and weird and obviously that's testament to Michael's work as an actor that I'm so convinced by what he's doing.'

Watch the trailer for 'Alien: Covenant' here:

The Ridley Scott-directed film marks Katherine's second collaboration with Michael, the first being 2015's 'Steve Jobs'. It also reunites her with her 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' co-star Carmen Ejogo. In the run up to the film's release, Daniels has been repeatedly compared to Sigourney Weaver's original 'Alien' role Ellen Ripley. Indeed, the latter is echoed in some of her lines including, 'I got you, you son of a b***h.'

Keatherine Waterston stars in several other movies this year; there's Meredith Danluck drama 'State Like Sleep', Jeremiah Jones' romantic sci fi 'Fluidic', Steven Soderbergh comedy 'Logan Lucky' and Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse biopic 'The Current War'. She will also return in next year's 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2'.

'Alien: Covenant' will be released in theatres on May 19th 2017.