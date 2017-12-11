Whether you remember Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why' for all the right or wrong reasons, it was a show that certainly made an impact, becoming one of the most tweeted about series of all time on Twitter and causing debates and discussion across the globe on the usually taboo topic of suicide.

Katherine Langford could take home a Golden Globe in 2018

Katherine Langford was the actress responsible for leading the series in the role of Hannah Baker; a teen who takes her own life because of the bullying she's sustained at her new school, but somebody who records and leaves behind a series of cassette tapes for all of those she deems responsible to listen to.

Her performance is one that was lauded and now, she's been celebrated by those responsible for picking nominations at the Golden Globes, picking up a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama category. There, she'll take on Caitriona Balfe from 'Outlander', Claire Foy from 'The crown', Maggie Gyllenhaal from 'The Deuce' and Elisabeth Moss from 'The Handmaid's Tale' for the gong.

The actress released a statement following the announcement that she would compete for the award, which read: "Words can not express my sheer excitement and gratitude for being nominated by the HFPA this morning for portraying ‘Hannah Baker,’ a young woman whom I have come to truly love and understand. Hannah’s story resonated with so many people, and I feel truly grateful to Netflix, Paramount TV, Brian Yorkey, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, and all of our tremendous producers…and to our incredibly talented cast – who are also my dear friends, and our wonderful crew for bringing this story to life.

"Most of all, my sincere hope is that the recognition continues to shine a light on so many of the important life issues and struggles we portray in 13 Reasons Why. I’m forever grateful to have been given this opportunity and will continue to work hard to bring dignity, respect, and grace to such a powerful character."

It's clear that Langford couldn't be any more excited to have been recognised for her commitment to the role of Hannah Baker, and it's going to be very interesting to see how her return to the show will see the story change and be told in the second season.

'13 Reasons Why' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with a premiere date yet to be set for the show's wrapped second season.