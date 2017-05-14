Katherine Jenkins Pictures

Katherine Jenkins arriving at the Tusk Conservation Awards being held at the Victoria and Albert Museum - London, United Kingdom...
Katherine Jenkins at the 2016 The Pride of Britain Awards held at The Grosvenor Hotel, London, United Kingdom - Monday...
Katherine Jenkins - Celebrities take part in Lady Garden 5K Fun Run in aid of Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer...
Katherine Jenkins - Today sees the launch of the Sure Skipathon in support of Sport Relief, encouraging the nation to...
Katherine Jenkins - Katherine Jenkins outside the ITV Studios - London, United Kingdom - Thursday 18th December 2014
Welsh classical singer Katherine Jenkins was photographed as she left the Radio 2 studios after an appearance on the Terry...
Katherine Jenkins - Celebrities at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone - London, United Kingdom - Friday 27th June 2014
Katherine Jenkins - Katherine Jenkins seen leaving brasserie blanc restaurant in the city after her performance and appearance at the...
Katherine Jenkins and Raymond Blanc - Katherine Jenkins and Raymond Blanc launch Martell Very Special Nights, a series of very...
Katherine Jenkins - Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor House - Arrivals. - London, United Kingdom - Monday...
Katherine Jenkins - Pride of Britain Awards held at the Grosvenor House - Outside Arrivals - London, United Kingdom -...
Katherine Jenkins - Celeb Photocall at half marathon in aid of the the Royal Parks Foundation in Hyde Park, London...
Katherine Jenkins - Boodles Boxing Ball 2013 held at Grosvenor House - Departures - London, United Kingdom - Saturday 21st...
Katherine Jenkins - Born Margaret Hilda Roberts on 13th October, 1925, in Grantham, England, Thatcher became one of the most...