Classical singer Katherine Jenkins has given birth to her second child: a baby boy named Xander. The Welsh mezzo-soprano announced her happy news on Instagram with an adorable picture of the four fingers of her new family.

The musician, 37, and her husband of three years, artist Andrew Levitas, 40, are already parents to two-year-old Aaliyah Reign and the singer’s sweet shot included her and Andrew’s hands along with Aaliyah’s and tiny Xander’s.

Captioning the sweet snap, Katherine wrote: "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas.

"His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little ‘Defender of Men’ (Meaning of Xander).

"Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children. Cwtches to you all xxx."

Both new parents lost their respective fathers to cancer when they just teenagers.

Katherine's father, Selwyn, passed away after a battle with lung cancer when she was 15 years old and she often speaks about him fondly in interviews.

Speaking about the devastating event in 2012, she said: "I got pulled out of class by my auntie who said, 'your dad’s gone into a coma'.

"It happened so quickly. The following day, he passed away and I’m just glad I got the chance to say goodbye."

Andrew's late father, Robert, also died after a battle with cancer when he was a teenager.

His directorial debut, Lullaby, was a movie tribute to his father's story of life and death.

Katherine and Andrew's love story goes back to October 2013 when they first started seeing each other, before the couple announced their engagement in April 2014.

The pair were married in a romantic ceremony at Hampton Court Palace, in London in September 2014.

The couple welcomed their first child Aaliyah Reign in September 2015. Katherine and Andrew announced they were expecting their second child in November 2017 via her Instagram page.

She wrote: "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our second child - a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!!!" (sic).