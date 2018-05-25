Her Royal Highness, Meghan Markle has exited her role in 'Suits' for obvious reasons, and will be replaced in one of the show's leading roles by former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl. Bringing new character Samantha into the fold, Heigl is excited for the world to be introduced to her next big TV gig.

Katherine Heigl will arrive in 'Suits' season 8

As the character's a new one, not much is known about her, but there have been some teasers promising that she'll be shaking up the series in a way not seen before. Heigl is certainly an accomplished actress who's able to bring a real gravitas to her roles, so it's going to be intriguing to see her join 'Suits'.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Samantha, Heigl teased: "She's kind of having fun messing with everybody. They're just not having as much fun – yet."

She added of Samantha's debut: "The fact that Donna can't quite put her finger on Samantha is really fun to play.

"Our first scene together was just like that – she's trying to figure out Samantha, and Samantha's not really giving much of anything away.

"She feels like a woman who has sort of reached that point in her life where she knows who she is, what she wants, and how to go about getting it, and she's not apologetic at all, which I kind of love."

Samantha looks to be somebody who knows how to get what she wants, and isn't afraid to step on the competition in a bid to get it. Whilst the role will likely do nothing for those who believe all of the negativity they've heard surrounding the actress in real-life, it's still something she can really sink her teeth into. We think she'll be fantastic, and can't wait to see her in action.

'Suits' will return to the USA Network for its eighth season in July, and on Netflix in the UK.