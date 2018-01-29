Award-winning Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has spoken out about the "bitter regrets" she has after working with "certain individuals" in the film industry. The British actress has recently appeared in Wonder Wheel - directed by Woody Allen, whose daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of sexual assault.

Speaking at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, the star said receiving the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film gave her an "opportunity" to say things that mattered to her.

She said: "It almost feels uncomfortable to receive an award at such a time, but being up here does give me the opportunity to say some things that matter to me.

"There are directors, producers and men of power, who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work, both within this industry and by movie-goers alike."

She continued: "The message we received for years was that it was the highest compliment to be offered roles by these men.

"As women around the world, and from all walks of life, marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out against harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised that I wouldn't be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.

"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men."

The actress has previously been criticised for working with Allen and has previously defended her decision to do so in the past.

In an interview with the New York Times in September last year, the 42-year-old actress defended working with Allen despite allegations he had sexually molested his daughter.

"Of course one thinks about it," she said. "But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false.

"Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski [who fled the United States after being charged with five offenses, including rape by use of drugs, against a 13-year-old girl in 1977].

"I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men and that’s the truth."