British acting icons, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba are taking cinematic screens by storm with their new film, The Mountain Between Us. With decades of acting experience and scores of TV series and films on their collective CVs, the pair make for quite an impressive lead duo.

However, Kate has recently revealed Idris was incredibly nervous when filming the movie’s sex scenes and she had to take the lead to get the awkward filming done.

Spilling the behind-the-scenes gossip during a promotional interview for the movie, Kate let Idris’ inexperience out of the bag and also explained the film’s director hadn’t shot a nudity scene prior either.

She said: "Let's face it - I'm 42, I have been doing scenes like that since I was 20... Idris has not done very much nudity, which I didn't realise.

"I was like: 'Get on the with it, boys,' and he's like, 'I am just - you know, getting used to the situation."

Meanwhile, Idris was busy contemplating the fact he was going to make out with Kate, who's kissed some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

"I didn't think about those guys while I was kissing Kate, if I'm honest," he said. "I was thinking about her husband a bit more!" before realising what he had said and adding: "That is a weird thing to say!"

Eventually, he managed to pull it together for the sex scene, by reminding himself that it wasn't the love-making he was worried about.

He said: "I have been here before, I just haven't had the film crew around me."

The Mountain Between Us - in cinemas now - is based around the two actors’ characters when they become stranded on a mountain after a tragic plane crash.

They are forced to work together when they realise help is not on the way and must journey through hundreds of miles of wilderness to survive.