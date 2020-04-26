Kate Winslet has revealed the weirdest place she has been spotted as Rose from 'Titanic' and how it made her appreciate just how much the movie means to people.
Kate Winslet was recognised as Rose from 'Titanic' by a partially blind man in the Himalayas.
The 44-year-old actress starred alongside Leonardo Dicaprio (Jack Dawson) in the 1997 blockbuster as Rose DeWitt Bukater and she has revealed the most unusual place she was spotted by someone as her alter ego and how it made her ''burst into tears''.
She recalled: '''Titanic' was everywhere. A couple of years after it come out, I went to India.
''I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick - he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye.
''He looked at me and said, 'You - 'Titanic'.'
''I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, 'Thank you.'
''I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people.
''I'm very proud of 'Titanic'. But the huge success meant that I was leading quite a public life, which I was not prepared for at all.
''All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me - I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue.
''I'm only human and that hurt!
''My twenties were a bit of a roller coaster, in fact, with some amazing times but some hard times too. These days I look back and think, 'Whew - I went through all of that?'''
The 'Contagion' star also opened up about how she struggled to get roles at first, because she ''wasn't the very slim type'' Hollywood agents wanted.
She added to Candis magazine: ''Even when I was talking to casting agents, I was getting a lot of negativity.
''I wouldn't give up as even though I knew I wasn't the very slim type most agents were looking for, I could act, and I knew that one day I would find roles that I would suit.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...