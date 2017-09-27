Kate Winslet is set to appear alongside Idris Elba on the adventure drama 'The Mountain Between Us' this Fall, which sees her perform many an action stunt - including getting dunked into ice cold water twenty years after the first time she did it in 'Titanic'.

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in 'The Mountain Between Us'

The 41-year-old spoke about this particular scene on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', admitting that there was no way her fanbase would forgive her if she shied away from completing the stunt - especially the ones who continue to insist that there was enough room on that floating door for Jack as well as Rose on 'Titanic'.

'I was really excited about this scene and, y'know, I did a film about a boat that crashes into an iceberg and so it's kind of my thing', she joked. 'I thought if anyone finds out that I didn't go through that ice this will be a whole other talk show, Jimmy. You wouldn't have even had me on.'

Unfortunately for her, it wasn't just a single take deal, but while the water was indeed freezing in the Canadian wilderness where they were filming, the worst thing was having to let her co-star haul her dead weight out of the ice hole.

'We did about 6 or 7 [takes]. It was really cold', she said. 'I had to at that moment act completely unconscious and out of it having fallen through this ice, and so to not be able to help Idris as he pulls me out of this ice hole... I found it really hard not being able to help my friend.'

She confesses that she couldn't even secretly push off with her foot, though if you watch the clip carefully enough, it does look a little like she's pushing herself out when her hands reach ground level again. But given that Idris had nothing to help him navigate the ice, she is more than forgiven.

'I don't know how much I weigh, I haven't weighed myself in twelve years', she continued. 'So pulling my body weight soaking wet with water and all of those clothes and that cast thing I had on my leg, it was actually pretty rough on poor old Idris.'

'The Mountain Between Us' hits theatres on October 6th 2017.