The award winning actress auctioned off three 'Jack and Rose' dates with former co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood superstar Kate Winslet has helped to fund life-saving treatment for a cancer patient, it has been revealed. The Titanic actress enlisted the help of her former co-star and long-time friend, Leonardo Dicaprio to help new mum, Gemma Nuttall.
Leo and Kate have raised money for a mum battling ovarian cancer
Gemma, 29, had previously shunned drugs to treat an aggressive form of ovarian cancer after being told it would terminate her pregnancy.
The new mum gave birth to a little girl, Penelope, but was subsequently told by NHS doctors there was no longer anything they could do to stop the spread of her cancer.
However, refusing to give up, Gemma launched a £300,000 fundraising campaign after she was told a clinic in Germany may be able to help her.
MORE: Kate Winslet Says She Has "Bitter Regrets" After Working With Certain People
Award-winning actress, Kate, 42 - who has starred in blockbusters such as The Reader and Revolutionary Road - heard about the new mum’s plight and auctioned off three ‘Jack and Rose’ date nights with DiCaprio at the latter’s annual dinner party for his conservation foundation.
Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', Kate revealed why she decided to intervene.
She said: "I lost my own mother last year in May to ovarian cancer and at the time that we as a family were given a very poor prognosis for my mum after a four-year battle ... we decided to look elsewhere and we also stumbled across these places in Germany and simultaneously I also came across this petition that had been set up on Change.org, campaigning to have immunotherapy available on the NHS.
MORE: Kate Winslet Rendered "Breathless" By Allison Janey On Stage Kiss
"My heart sank. I then found her [Gemma's] Go Fund Me page. I saw how much she needed to raise, at that point she only there was only £9,000. I thought, 'I can't have this happen.'"
The mum-of-three added: "My own mum was very, very unwell and I just thought my mum would be incredibly proud of us if I could do this for another young mum. It was just amazing.
"I started putting word out there. I became determined to raise this money. We got close to £200,000 and at that point I thought, 'It's time to call my friend Leo'.
"He said, 'We will auction off a dinner with Jack and Rose’. And we raised $1.3 million. We did three [dinners]. Half would go to his foundation."
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...