The actress said working with Weinstein was uncomfortable
Harvey Weinstein’s unfair influence over Hollywood and its leading ladies has been coming to light ever since the shocking revelations of his widespread sexual harassment and misconduct were exposed earlier this year. Now it is British actress Kate Winslet who has revealed herself to have been at the end of producer Weinstein’s authority after he labelled her "difficult" because she refused to tolerate his bullying.
Kate Winslet said she refused to put up with Harvey Weinstein's bullying
The actress - who has starred in big films including Revolutionary Road and The Reader - has spoken out about her experiences with shamed Weinstein who has faced hundreds of accusations of sexual misconduct.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old star said her working relationship with Weinstein was uncomfortable.
She said: "He was just so horrible to deal with.
MORE: Kate Winslet Took Charge In The Sex Scenes In The Mountain Between Us
"I was one of the ones he would label 'difficult' because I wouldn't do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level...
"These were ridiculous requests... He didn't like me because I wouldn't be bullied by him."
The star of Titanic was also riled by Weinstein trying to constantly remind her he was instrumental in her big break in Peter Jackson's movie Heavenly Creatures in 1994 - which was distributed by the movie mogul's company Miramax.
MORE: Kate Winslet Speaks Highly Of Woody Allen In The Wake Of Dylan Farrow's Anger
He said: "He would come up to me every time I saw him, 'Don't forget who gave you your first movie!' He didn't 'give me' my first movie - I auditioned for four months. Peter Jackson gave me the part.
"But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward."
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Audiences looking for a French historical costume drama should look elsewhere, but those who enjoy...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
In the palace of Versailles, a tremendous garden is maintained. One day, the builder and...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...