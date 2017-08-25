The friends co-starred in the blockbuster 20 years ago
Fans of romance couldn’t help but be charmed by the ultimate show of love Rose and Jack displayed in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic (apart from that space issue on the debris in the water) so people will be thrilled to know the actors - Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet - remain just as close as their onscreen counterparts.
Kate and Leo have remained friends for 20 years
While there is no sign of physical romance between the pair, the long-standing friends continue to be loving in the platonic way and actress Kate, 41, revealed the two quote lines from Titanic to one another when they’re in a playful mood.
In an interview with Glamour magazine, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she and the Hollywood heart-throb are 'very, very close', as she admitted: "Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other.
"You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?'
"I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."
Her comments come after the pair were spotted together in St Tropez earlier in the summer as the mum-of-three, who is married to Richard Branson’s nephew, Ned Rocknroll, attended her former co-star’s annual foundation gala held at the Domaine Bertaud Belieu, where the pair auctioned off the chance to dine with them at the winner's place of choice in New York City.
The two have not only remained close personally but also professionally and reunited for Revolutionary Road in 2009 which her then-husband Sam Mendes directed.
