Model Kate Upton has accused Paul Marciano, the creative director of fashion house Guess of sexual harassment.

The 25 year old American, a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and also an actor, became a spokesperson for the Guess brand back in 2011, and starred in a series of billboard ads for its women's jeans line around the same time. The fashion house was established in 1981 by Moroccan-born Paul Marciano, 65, and his three brothers, and he was later appointed the brand’s executive chairman and chief creative officer in August 2015 after he retired as CEO.

In a tweet on Wednesday night (January 31st), Upton wrote on Twitter to speak out about the firm’s head: “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo (sic).”

Sharing a screenshot of the same tweet on her Instagram page, she captioned the image: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women.” Her husband, Justin Verlander, also shared her posts.

Upton did not specify in either of the posts whether Marciano had behaved inappropriately towards her. Spokespeople for Guess have not, at the time of writing, offered any comment about Upton’s allegation.

Upton’s words come in the context of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that are gaining increasing traction in the entertainment world, originating with the Harvey Weinstein scandal focussing on Hollywood and which is beginning to impact the music and fashion industries in recent weeks.

Over the last month, celebrities walking the red carpet at both the Golden Globes and Grammys have been showing their support for the cause.

