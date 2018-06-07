Tragedy has struck the fashion world as it's announced that Kate Spade has been found dead in her home. Reports reveal that the cause of death was suicide by hanging, which comes after many years suffering from depression. She left a heartbreaking note for her young daughter which has since been shared.

Kate Spade arrives for Mamma Mia show

The 55-year-old American fashion designer, known for her Kate Spade New York handbag range which she foundered with her husband Andy Spade, was discovered dead on Tuesday morning (June 5th 2018) by her housekeeper at her home in Park Avenue, Manhattan. She had left a note for her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

'Bea - I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!' The note read, according to TMZ. Andy has since spoken against the fact that the note has been shared, claiming that he hasn't even seen the message yet.

'I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media', he said in a statement to the New York Times. 'My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much.'

Kate and Andy had been married for 24 years and were together for 35. More recently, there had been some problems within their marriage. While they were not legally separated or planning a divorce, they had been living in separate homes for the last ten months. They were, however, nearby and the family would still have meals together and go on vacation as a family.

In his statement, Andy claimed that Kate had been seeking help for her depression and anxiety for five years and had been on medication. He denied that she had had any problems with substance or alcohol abuse as suggested in some reports.

'Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years', he said. 'She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling.'

'Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world', he continued. 'She was the kindest person I've ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can't even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.'

Her brother-in-law, 'Saturday Night Live' comedian David Spade paid tribute to her with a picture of the pair of them on Instagram. 'Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos', he wrote in the caption. 'We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.'